PA, a MA inspired play

The Virgil
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PA, inspired by the 2019 film MA starring Octavia Spencer, is a queer-camp-horror-comedy. Just in time for Halloween, this play will feature MA inspired wigs, kills, and attitude. When a lonely middle aged man meets a group of lively queer friends he invit Read more

Presented by Zack Colonna.

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

