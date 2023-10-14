DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Control with Krystal Roxx + Zofia

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Control the dance...

The night where our basement will host some of the best names in house on our function one sound system. Whilst upstairs we keep the party going with our residents dropping the best Hip Hop/RNB and club classics.

Room 1 - Rave

Kryst

Presented by Queen of Hoxton.

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

