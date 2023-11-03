Top track

High Pulp - Blaming Mercury

High Pulp

Zebulon
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

High Pulp - Blaming Mercury
About

High Pulp

“If you’ve been waiting for a fusion of Duke Ellington and My Bloody Valentine, here it is.” The Times

“as deeply indebted to Miles Davis' Quintet eras as it is Flying Lotus”Best Albums of 2022 So Far, Yardbarker

"rich influences, from Fel

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

High Pulp

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

