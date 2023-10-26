Top track

Tonina - Quizás, Quizás, Quizás

Tonina

Alcazar Live
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50

About

Il biglietto per il concerto di Tonina non consente di accedere anche alla jam di Comemammam'hafatto.

Tonina è una cantante, bassista e compositrice con base a Los Angeles, originaria di St. Louis, Missouri, che esegue la sua musica originale insieme all Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Tonina

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

