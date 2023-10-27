Top track

Kanye West - Heartless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MoodyVeish Halloween Party

Bunker 51
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBarking
£11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kanye West - Heartless
Got a code?

About

Moody Hifi x We Veish

MOODYVEISH! October 27th we're going brazy wid a Halloween special alongside @we.veish for an immersive night of spooky veishtivities.

London's BIGGEST, BEST & BADDEST Fancy Dress Halloween Party

Check out @moodyhifi & @we.veish on Read more

Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.

Lineup

3
AAA, Freddie XODOS , chey selecta and 3 more

Venue

Bunker 51

3 Herringham Road, Greenwich, London, SE7 8NJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.