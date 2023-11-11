DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oriana Robos

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎶 Join us for an unforgettable night of acoustic performances on the

🚨11th November🚨@thegunnerspub in North London!💥

Featuring the fantastic:

@orianarobos

@space.binoculars

@jackleonmackey

🔥🎶

Get ready to be serenaded by the soothing sounds of

Presented by Plug-ins.

Lineup

Jack Leon Mackey, space.binoculars, Oriana Robos

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

