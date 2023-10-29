DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POSSESSION (4K)

Rio Cinema
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:45 pm
FilmLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Banned upon its original release in 1981, Andrzej Żuławski’s stunningly choreographed nightmare of a marriage unraveling is an experience unlike any other. Professional spy Mark (Sam Neill) returns to his West Berlin home to find his wife Anna (Isabelle Ad Read more

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open8:45 pm
402 capacity

