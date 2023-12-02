Top track

Radio Northumberland Fundraiser

The Peacock
Sat, 2 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsSunderland
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A 6 band punk rock explosion! A fundraiser for punk rock championing Northumberland Radio in association with Punky Paul. :-)

Under 18s with adult

Northumberland Radio and Punky Paul
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Slalom D

Venue

The Peacock

287 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3ES, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
220 capacity

