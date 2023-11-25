DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Is This It? • Room on Fire 20th Anniversary

The Victoria
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
Join us as we celebrate 20 years of 'Room on Fire' with a night full of The Strokes bangers. Not to mention a whole load of 00s indie classics!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).

Presented by Shuffle LDN

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

