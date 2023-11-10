Top track

Fritz Hutchison - Ladder Shake

More Cowbell, Art as Mentorship Variety Show

recordBar
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Comedy, Music and more benefiting Art as Mentorship

Featuring Caleb Hearon, Fritz Hutchinson, Sam Wells and more

This is an 18+ event / Minors allowed with parent or guardian

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Caleb Hearon, Fritz Hutchison

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

