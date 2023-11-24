Top track

Senyawa - Welcome To The New World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Senyawa

Covo Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Senyawa - Welcome To The New World
Got a code?

About

SENYAWA in indonesiano significa unità, armonia, fusione…

Ed è proprio una questione di simbiosi, di equilibrio tra la tradizione musicale secolare dell'isola di Giava e la tradizione popolare che ci è molto più familiare nella cultura occidentale: “Metal Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Senyawa

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.