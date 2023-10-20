DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House of Halloween: Syd Silvair's Single Release

ALPHAVILLE
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PLANETARIUM x Weird Sister Records Presents: A Halloween Disco for Syd Silvair's "Featherlight" Release.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

Lineup

Syd Silvair, Syd Silvair

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open11:00 pm

