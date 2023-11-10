DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Biografia di un corpo di/con Davide Valrosso

Teatro della Chiesa San Sabino
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
ArtBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Progetto in continua e inesorabile trasformazione, Biografia di un corpo racconta di mutamento, evoluzione, metamorfosi. L’interprete è costantemente impegnato in un processo di scansione delle conoscenze tramite l’azzeramento e la riacquisizione in tempo Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Teatro della Chiesa San Sabino

Via Caduti Del 28 Luglio 1943 5, 70126 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

