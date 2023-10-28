DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bandada Mancini

Sala Clamores
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Bandada Mancini es un cuarteto instrumental formado por:

Búho Vidaechea, Saxo y flauta

Cuco Pérez, Acordeón

Pájaro Juárez, Guitarra

Geni Uñón, Vibráfono y percusión.

El concierto de la Bandada Mancini es una selección de las obras más inspiradas qu

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

La Bandada Mancini

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

