Top track

1 in the Same

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slim

Village Underground
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1 in the Same
Got a code?

About

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please contact DICE through the Help Centre.

This event is 16 +. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult (1:1 ratio). Every customer may be reques Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Slim

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.