DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jon Langford and the men of Gwent

229
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Featuring

Jon Langford & His Men Of Gwent

Jon Langford & his Men of Gwent are a group of Newport-based musicians, including members of Give Me Memphis and The Darling Buds, who have been playing live since 2007.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Mute Elephant Music.

Lineup

Jon Langford and His Men of Gwent

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.