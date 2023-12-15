DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rubber Soul Xmas Special with Eddie Piller

Hot Box
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
£10
About

Rubber Soul residents Ian Wright & David Arscott return to the hotbox for another Xmas special.

This time - our old friend Eddie Piller brings his Mod Peerage and his Acid Jazz heritage back to our decks for the first time in over 5 years.

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Eddie Piller

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

