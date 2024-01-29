Top track

The Lazer

Got a code?

Personal Trainer

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Most bands should be familiar with the honeymoon phase, those lofty formative stages where creativity blooms as the purest of fruits. The fingers itch, the eyes wander off to rapturous highs, the body trembles electric with creative energy waiting to be un Read more

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Klittens, Real Farmer, Personal Trainer

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

