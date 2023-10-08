Top track

Pedestrian - Hoyle Road - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pedestrian & Friends

Grow
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pedestrian - Hoyle Road - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Pedestrian hosts a day & night of live music, art & DJs with some talented secret special guests!

A notorious sound wanderer, sonic sculptor and dancefloor master, Pedestrian’s intricate, crystallised production and an instinct for DJ sets that can captiv Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Pedestrian

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.