DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La notte del 31 ottobre, ti sfidiamo a varcare la soglia del Castello Volante dove ombre oscure e presenze spettrali riemergono dai sotterranei e si aggirano tra le torri cinquecentesche, le sale medievali, infestando le terrazze e la piazza d’armi.
Sal
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.