Una notte da paura al Castello Volante

Castello Volante
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsCorigliano D'Otranto
€15
About

La notte del 31 ottobre, ti sfidiamo a varcare la soglia del Castello Volante dove ombre oscure e presenze spettrali riemergono dai sotterranei e si aggirano tra le torri cinquecentesche, le sale medievali, infestando le terrazze e la piazza d’armi.

Presentato da Coolclub.
Venue

Castello Volante

Piazza Castello, 1, 73022 Corigliano D'otranto LE, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

