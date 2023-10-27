Top track

Vves - Été

VVes

La Place
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La release du 2eme Ep tant attendu du VVes93 le jeune Montreuillois qui ne cesse de rattraper les "grands " va faire du bruit !

Message Groupé, son 1er projet , avait déja fait ses preuves, celui-ci signe la prochaine consécration de Vves

1ere scene live Read more

Présenté par YURGANG Production.

Lineup

VVES

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

