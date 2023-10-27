DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La release du 2eme Ep tant attendu du VVes93 le jeune Montreuillois qui ne cesse de rattraper les "grands " va faire du bruit !
Message Groupé, son 1er projet , avait déja fait ses preuves, celui-ci signe la prochaine consécration de Vves
1ere scene live
