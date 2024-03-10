DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Flag - Performing "My War" Album + Classic Hits

The Coast
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsFort Collins
$38.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Black Flag will perform the My War album in it's entirety + classic hits. This will be the final time they tour peforming this album.

This is an 16+ event

Anchors Aweigh Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Black Flag

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.