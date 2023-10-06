DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Love Is Enough

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Expect a sultry selection of new and old R’n’B, Disco, Soul and Hiphop. Starting slow and sexy with a gradual tempo increase throughout the night!

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government photo ID required, Read more

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.