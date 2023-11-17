DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zac Young w/ Jess Antonette

The Eighth Room
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The poetic rock singer/songwriter & author known for his energetic live performances has returned with his most vibrant & electric work to date: Play It Loud So the Stars Can Hear. Young incorporates vivid lyricism into his unpredictable & unique song stru Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.