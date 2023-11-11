DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Micah P. Hinson per "Cinzella d'Inverno Festival"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originario del gigantesco stato del Texas, la musica di questo artista si caratterizza per un’abbondanza di testi schietti e sinceri che fanno di ogni sua canzone un capolavoro. Inserito nel programma della rassegna "Cinzella d'Inverno", Micah P.Hinson è i Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Micah P. Hinson

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

