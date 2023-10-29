DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bed w/ King Shelter + Grave Secrets + EnVitro

The Paramount
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bad Times Presents: BED w/ King Shelter, Grave Secrets, EnVitro

Wear your Halloween costume!

All ages

Presented by Bad Times

Bed, King Shelter

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

