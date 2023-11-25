Top track

Lee Foss, John Summit & Hayley May - Summertime Chi

Repopulate Mars by Lee Foss | Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)
Sat, 25 Nov, 2:00 pm
About

Lee Foss’ legendary Repopulate Mars featuring an anticipated lineup to be announced soon at Brooklyn’s crown jewel, The Roof at Superior Ingredients on November 25th.

Repopulate Mars has become synonymous with cutting-edge productions, hosting groundbreak...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

4
Lee Foss, CID, Arielle Free and 4 more

Venue

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)

74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

