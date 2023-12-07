DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nick Elleray: Sassy Unit (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A work-in-progress show from Nick Elleray (finalist, Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2022). Great new jokes and ideas alongside terrible new jokes and ideas, why aren't these put together more often?

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

