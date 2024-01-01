Top track

E1 6th Birthday: 999999999, DVS1 & MARRØN

E1
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 7:00 am
GigsLondon
£33

About

999999999

DVS1

MARRØN

Blasha & Allatt

Theo Nasa

Antonio De Angelis

dogheadsurigeri

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

3
999999999, DVS1, Marrøn and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK

Doors open7:00 am

