NACEr

Savage Labs Wynwood
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Immerse Yourself in Miami's Melodic Mélange of Rhythm and Inclusivity - NACEr invites you to infuse your energy into the electrifying atmosphere, capturing the essence of Miami's universal beat. Renowned Berlin DJ, Tom Peters, teams up with CENKK and Naim Read more

Presented by NACER.

Lineup

Cenk, Naim Zarzour, Tom Peters

Venue

Savage Labs Wynwood

2451 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

