DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A headline set by Luke Gomm & The Works, with performances from EVA and special guests.
From Funk/Soul to Jungle & UKG there will be DJ's in between acts leading up to a heavier dance set at the end of the night.
Visuals in collaboration with Stamped Col
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.