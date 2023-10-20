Top track

I'm Thru

Taste of '96: Luke Gomm and Friends

The George Tavern
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9

About

A headline set by Luke Gomm & The Works, with performances from EVA and special guests.

From Funk/Soul to Jungle & UKG there will be DJ's in between acts leading up to a heavier dance set at the end of the night.

Visuals in collaboration with Stamped Col

Presented by Taste of '96

Lineup

2
J P Rose, Kilu, EVA and 2 more

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK

Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

