Marta Del Grandi - Live di mattina

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 26 Nov, 12:15 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Marta Del Grandi live di mattina al MONK

Marta Del Grandi è una cantautrice eclettica che raccoglie influenze da vicino e lontano per creare uno stile unico che unisce diversi generi. La sua musica è giocosa ed evocativa, spaziando dalla West Coast degli

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Marta Del Grandi

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:15 am

