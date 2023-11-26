DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marta Del Grandi live di mattina al MONK
Marta Del Grandi è una cantautrice eclettica che raccoglie influenze da vicino e lontano per creare uno stile unico che unisce diversi generi. La sua musica è giocosa ed evocativa, spaziando dalla West Coast degli
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.