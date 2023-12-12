Top track

Ziggy Starfish (Anxiety Raps) [feat. Gold Panda]

Open Mike Eagle

Songbyrd
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
$21.89

Humor can conceal and alleviate the pain of trauma, but no joke will erase it. Even Wu-Tang Clan told you that tears come after laughter. Relief comes only from opening every emotional and psychological wound.

Open Mike Eagle spent the 2010s finding comed Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
Open Mike Eagle

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

