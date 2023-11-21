DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daniele Fabbri - Verità Comode

Hall Padova
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatrePadova
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Per Daniele Fabbri, classe 1982, attore, standup comedian, sceneggiatore, fumettista e podcaster, ogni aspetto della vita ha un lato positivo e uno negativo, ma la nostra smania di schierarci sempre dalla parte “giusta” ci fa vivere in una realtà polarizza Read more

Presentato da For Laugh's Sake

Lineup

Daniele Fabbri

Venue

Hall Padova

Via Nona Strada, 11b, 35129 Padova PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.