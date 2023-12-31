Top track

Nye Act 2 present Sopik

Kindergarten
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KINDERGARTEN Pres. The Long NYE '23 - Act. 2 w/ SOPIK

Domenica 31 Dicembre

Dalle 23.30 fino a tardi

Quest'anno vi regaliamo un lungo Capodanno all'insegna di cio che amiamo: i bpm alti e l'underground.

Una vigilia che raddoppia con ben due party, entra Read more

Lineup

Sopik

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

