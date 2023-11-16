Top track

James Brute - Here She Comes

James Brute: Single Launch Party

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A must see for anyone with a hankering for bleak-abilly blues. — NME

James Brute returns this Autumn with a new double A-side single, Ring of Roses//The Garden. Set to drop on 17 November 2023, the release marks the band’s first new recordings since the L Read more

Presented by Folklore (Label).

Lineup

Dead & Well, Jessica's Brother, James Brute

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

