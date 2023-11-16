Top track

GUDFELLA - Get Lost

GudFella at Green Light Social

Green Light Social
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJDallas
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us November 16th at Green Light Social Dallas, TX for a Special Performance by GudFella

This is a FREE Show with a RSVP Ticket

VIP Tables Contact 469-928-4430

*Ticket does not Guarantee Entry, first come first serve

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Next Level Events.

Lineup

GUDFELLA

Venue

Green Light Social

2625 Floyd Street, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

