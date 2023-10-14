Top track

Alexander Hope - Share (Tommy Musto's New York Thang Mix)

Ella Knight + Friends: Halloween Party

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Catch DJ, Singer and songwriter Ella Knight who is best known for her tasteful selections across a broad range of Deep, Soulful House, Garage & Disco, alongside an exciting lineup of guests!

An accomplished singer since 2016 and an alumni of Brownswood's

Presented by Make Believe Events.

Lineup

Ella Knight

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

