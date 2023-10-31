DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Night Milano: Halloween 2023 w/RAIZHELL

Legend Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:45 pm
GigsMilano
€16.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Versus Music Project presenta:
Emo Night Milano: Halloween 2023 w/RAIZHELL

Torna immancabile l'Emo Night della serata più emo e più spooky dell'anno. Dopo il sold out dello scorso anno torniamo a prendere possesso del Legend con in testa alla black para Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Crosslane

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

