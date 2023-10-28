DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saw Halloween 2023 Special

The Crypt, Hastings
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyHastings
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAW Halloween 2023 Special

Step into a world of horror & intrigue at The Crypt this Halloween as we bring the chilling and iconic SAW franchise to life. This Halloween special promises to be an unforgettable night as The Crypt will be transformed into a n Read more

Presented by The Crypt.

Venue

The Crypt, Hastings

57 Robertson Passage, Hastings TN34, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

