Kent Pop Exchange: Bison Bonasus

Whereelse?
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kent Pop Exchange Presents

Bison Bonasus

"Killer wonky-grooved pop with surrealist lyrics and toothsome hooks."

+ support

FREE ENTRY

The Kent Pop Exchange is a new live music showcase brought to you by the Where Else? commu

Presented by Night Harvest CIC
Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

