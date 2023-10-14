DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kent Pop Exchange Presents
Bison Bonasus
"Killer wonky-grooved pop with surrealist lyrics and toothsome hooks."
+ support
FREE ENTRY
--
The Kent Pop Exchange is a new live music showcase brought to you by the Where Else? commu
