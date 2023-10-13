Top track

Chappaqua Wrestling - The Rift

Cutting Teeth

The Jacaranda
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLiverpool
About

It's the indie night with long-term memory loss. If it's not from the past five years, you won't be hearing it. Oasis? Yes please, Summer Fruits. White Stripes? No thank you, I have given that stuff up. Wet Leg? Ahh yes, my kinda band. See you in the Jacar Read more

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Sterling Press

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

