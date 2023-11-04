DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One night only!

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyChicago
¡One night only!

A minute and a dream, forever in wonder.

One A Aviance brings his deep and high energy tech house to Chicago, with local heavy hitters T Mixwell, Gramaphone’s own Michael Serafini, the selector Sean Parks, and the beat pusher Matt Wyser. Read more

Presented by Never Have I Ever

Lineup

Michael Serafini

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

