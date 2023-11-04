DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡One night only!
A minute and a dream, forever in wonder.
One A Aviance brings his deep and high energy tech house to Chicago, with local heavy hitters T Mixwell, Gramaphone’s own Michael Serafini, the selector Sean Parks, and the beat pusher Matt Wyser.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.