Who Let the Dogs Out?

El Cid
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us on the patio for a night of comedy, hosted by EJ Marcus Ru Anderson with Brian Bahe, Pat Regan, Raina Morris, Gastor Almonte.

2 item minimum

This is an 18+ event

Ru Anderson and EJ Marcus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

