Top track

Sweet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jack Warne - Blind at the Age of Four

39 Gransden Avenue
Thu, 5 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweet
Got a code?

About

Closing night: continuous performance from GAUNT.

Make sure to catch the final week of Jack Warne's Solo Exhibition 'Blind at the Age of Four' - Open Tue-Sat, 12.30 - 17.30 until 6 October.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

GAUNT

Venue

39 Gransden Avenue

39 Gransden Avenue, Hackney, London, E8 3QA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.