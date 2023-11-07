DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Crybabies test drive the Radio 4 adaptation of their critically-acclaimed sci-fi epic Bagbeard. Come along for an evening of new sketches, old sketches, powerful vocal performances and sound cues.
