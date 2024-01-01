DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

QUENCH: Saucy Social (Manchester)

Soup
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialManchester
From £7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

W﻿elcome to our next Quench Social...but this time it's for the 0161....

We are heading to Manchester!!!!

Join us for Quinky Bingo & socialise with huns in the community.

A perfect excuse to not take yourself too seriously and get to know more people in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Quench London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.