Top track

Bill Dwyer Band - Afternoon Tea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bill Dwyer Band & The Franc Graham Band

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bill Dwyer Band - Afternoon Tea
Got a code?

About

Come Join us for a night of wonderful music at Notch Brewing Brighton. Shows are free so bring a shelf stable food donation if you can spare it for the local Community Pantries.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS

Lineup

The Franc Graham Band, Bill Dwyer Band

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.