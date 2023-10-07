DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Rabbit Saturdays: Latin & Reggaetón Party

The Rabbit Hole
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Experience the sizzling allure of the Rabbit Hole in the heart of Times Square! Amidst the Times Square lights, join us for a night of fiery music & cocktails!

M﻿usic by:

Special Guest DJs

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Rabbit Hole

723 7th Avenue, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

