Tides with Arthi + Changing Currents

Patterns Upstairs
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7
Tides brings a party experience that Brighton has been seriously lacking. After two sold out boat parties, and four sold out club nights, Tides are ready for the fifth event at Patterns.

We welcome the one and only Arthi for this one, alongside Tides CEO Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Arthi, Changing Currents

Patterns Upstairs

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

